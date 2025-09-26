Left Menu

DHL Express Announces Price Hike Amid Global Trade Challenges

DHL Express will increase prices by an average of 6.9% in India starting January 1, 2026. The company aims to navigate the complexities of the global trade landscape by enhancing resilience and adaptability. Price adjustments are influenced by inflation, currency dynamics, and regulatory measures across countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:27 IST
DHL Express Announces Price Hike Amid Global Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DHL Express, the leading international express services provider, announced a price increase effective January 1, 2026. The average price hike in India will be 6.9% as the company adapts to global trade complexities influenced by geopolitical changes.

According to R. S. Subramanian, SVP – South Asia of DHL Express, this annual price adjustment allows the company to enhance its network's resilience and better support customer businesses amidst external challenges. The changes account for inflation, currency shifts, and administrative costs tied to regulatory and security measures.

DHL, a dominant force in the global logistics sector, provides a diverse range of services, including parcel delivery, e-commerce solutions, and supply chain management. Operating in over 220 countries, DHL seeks to contribute positively to global sustainability and aims for net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Real Change Ahead of Bihar Polls

 India
2
Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign to Tap into Festive Market

Saya Group Launches Grand Umbrella Campaign to Tap into Festive Market

 Global
3
Building Bridges Across Cultures: DU's India-Japan Talent Program

Building Bridges Across Cultures: DU's India-Japan Talent Program

 India
4
President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025