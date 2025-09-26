DHL Express Announces Price Hike Amid Global Trade Challenges

DHL Express, the leading international express services provider, announced a price increase effective January 1, 2026. The average price hike in India will be 6.9% as the company adapts to global trade complexities influenced by geopolitical changes.

According to R. S. Subramanian, SVP – South Asia of DHL Express, this annual price adjustment allows the company to enhance its network's resilience and better support customer businesses amidst external challenges. The changes account for inflation, currency shifts, and administrative costs tied to regulatory and security measures.

DHL, a dominant force in the global logistics sector, provides a diverse range of services, including parcel delivery, e-commerce solutions, and supply chain management. Operating in over 220 countries, DHL seeks to contribute positively to global sustainability and aims for net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

