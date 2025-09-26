Left Menu

CGC University Welcomes Boxing Champion Nupur as Brand Ambassador

CGC University, Mohali celebrates a historic milestone by appointing silver medalist and Women's World Boxing Championships 2025 athlete, Ms. Nupur, as its Brand Ambassador. Recognized for her resilience and achievements, she epitomizes the university's values, inspiring students to aspire and excel beyond challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, CGC University, Mohali unveiled Ms. Nupur, silver medalist from the Women's World Boxing Championships 2025, as its Brand Ambassador. Nupur, granddaughter of boxing legend Captain Hawa Singh, represents resilience and excellence, mirroring the values CGC University seeks to ingratiate in its students.

Her appointment was celebrated with spirited enthusiasm at a dedicated launch event, where she was honored with ₹2 lakh, acknowledging her remarkable journey. Nupur shared captivating stories of discipline and perseverance with the attendees, inspiring them with her message of determination and success.

S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Founder Chancellor, hailed Nupur as a symbol of courage, aligning with the university's mission. Meanwhile, Managing Director Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal emphasized how Nupur's story of grit and triumph aptitudes the vision of CGC University, aspiring to embolden students to push boundaries and shape a brighter future.

