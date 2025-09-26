Left Menu

Jindal Steel's Massive Expansion in Odisha: A Leap Towards Global Competitiveness

Jindal Steel has doubled its hot metal capacity in Odisha by commissioning a massive blast furnace, dubbed 'Bhagavati Subhadrika'. The company aims to enhance global competitiveness, drive India's self-reliance, and position Angul as a pivotal hub for future growth, with substantial infrastructure developments planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Angul | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:18 IST
Jindal Steel's Massive Expansion in Odisha: A Leap Towards Global Competitiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a strategic move to bolster its capacity and competitiveness, Jindal Steel commissioned a colossal blast furnace at its Odisha plant, boosting hot metal capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9 MTPA.

The 'Bhagavati Subhadrika' blast furnace, led by company chairman Naveen Jindal, is recognized as one of the world's largest and most sophisticated, showcasing India's advances in industrial capabilities.

With Angul now central to Jindal Steel's expansion plans, the infrastructure upgrades, including a new port and power facilities, underscore the company's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', aiming to create a robust supply chain and secure a leading position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs. 100 Crore Green Initiative: Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs. 100 Crore Green Initiative: Rajiv Gandhi Van S...

 India
2
MoU Sparks Jute Revolution in Nagaland: A Green Leap

MoU Sparks Jute Revolution in Nagaland: A Green Leap

 India
3
Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

 United States
4
Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025