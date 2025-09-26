Jindal Steel's Massive Expansion in Odisha: A Leap Towards Global Competitiveness

In a strategic move to bolster its capacity and competitiveness, Jindal Steel commissioned a colossal blast furnace at its Odisha plant, boosting hot metal capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9 MTPA.

The 'Bhagavati Subhadrika' blast furnace, led by company chairman Naveen Jindal, is recognized as one of the world's largest and most sophisticated, showcasing India's advances in industrial capabilities.

With Angul now central to Jindal Steel's expansion plans, the infrastructure upgrades, including a new port and power facilities, underscore the company's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', aiming to create a robust supply chain and secure a leading position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)