Telangana's Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Aerospace Investment Plan

The Telangana government announced plans to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in aerospace investments within the next five years, demonstrating its commitment to the industry's development.

State Industries Minister Sridhar Babu chaired a crucial meeting with key aerospace representatives, emphasizing the need for a strategic roadmap to create significant employment opportunities.

The state will establish an Aerospace MSME Park and a special task force, combining efforts from officials, industrialists, and experts to stimulate industrial growth in the aerospace sector.

