Telangana's Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Aerospace Investment Plan
The Telangana government aims to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in aerospace investments over five years. State Industries Minister Sridhar Babu discussed development plans with sector representatives, focusing on job creation and roadmap establishment. A dedicated Aerospace MSME Park and task force will be initiated for growth.
The Telangana government announced plans to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in aerospace investments within the next five years, demonstrating its commitment to the industry's development.
State Industries Minister Sridhar Babu chaired a crucial meeting with key aerospace representatives, emphasizing the need for a strategic roadmap to create significant employment opportunities.
The state will establish an Aerospace MSME Park and a special task force, combining efforts from officials, industrialists, and experts to stimulate industrial growth in the aerospace sector.
