Empowering Entrepreneurs: Maharashtra's MAGIC Incubation Centre

Maharashtra's Skill Development Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has inaugurated the MAGIC Incubation Centre in Jalna, promising local youth a golden opportunity to begin entrepreneurial journeys. Situated at the Janardanmama Nagapurkar Government Industrial Training Institute campus, this centre will serve as a launchpad for budding enterprises.

Speaking at the launch, Lodha emphasized the importance of translating innovative ideas into reality through skill-based industries. 'Youth must not only create industries but also generate income and employment opportunities,' he passionately conveyed, encouraging young minds to harness the resources offered by the incubation centre.

District Collector Ashima Mittal lauded the initiative as the state's pioneering project to promote youth entrepreneurship, offering design support, capital, and mentorship. 'With MAGIC's backing, local youth can confidently launch start-ups, promising exemplary results in the near future,' she stated.