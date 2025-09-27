Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, covering telecommunications, railways, and higher education. The initiatives include IIT expansions, new railway lines, and telecom infrastructure. This marks Modi's sixth visit to Odisha in 15 months since the BJP's election win in 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an ambitious set of development projects valued over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda, targeting telecommunications, railways, and higher education sectors.
Among the unveiled projects were the expansion plans for eight IITs nationwide, projected to create capacity for an additional 10,000 students.
In the railways sector, Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity between Berhampur and Udhna in Gujarat. He also dedicated significant rail section doublures to the country, in addition to inaugurating a 5 km flyover and numerous telecom towers across the state.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress left no opportunity to loot people, imposed tax on annual incomes of Rs 2 lakh; BJP govt raised limit to Rs 12 lakh: PM in Odisha.
BJP govt is focused on empowering poor people, dalits, tribals: PM at Jharsuguda rally in Odisha.
Nadda Joins Kerala BJP for Amma's Birthday & Swachh Bharat Initiative
Amit Shah's Bihar Tour: BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amid Political Pathways
BJP Leader Faces Charges Over Threatening Call in Goa