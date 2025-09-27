Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an ambitious set of development projects valued over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda, targeting telecommunications, railways, and higher education sectors.

Among the unveiled projects were the expansion plans for eight IITs nationwide, projected to create capacity for an additional 10,000 students.

In the railways sector, Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity between Berhampur and Udhna in Gujarat. He also dedicated significant rail section doublures to the country, in addition to inaugurating a 5 km flyover and numerous telecom towers across the state.