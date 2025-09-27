Modi's Mega Infrastructure Push: Transforming India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a monumental infrastructure and development plan, with projects totaling over Rs 50,000 crore aimed at transforming key sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, and healthcare. By laying the foundation stone for various ambitious projects, Modi is steering India's growth trajectory in numerous critical areas.

Among the highlights are expansions in educational facilities, including Rs 11,000 crore investments in eight IITs to increase student capacity significantly. In the transport domain, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for a new rail flyover and dedicated sections of the Koraput–Baiguda rail line and Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur, enhancing connectivity and economic activity.

The healthcare sector is also set for major upgrades with plans to transform two medical colleges into superspecialty hospitals. Additionally, more than 97,500 4G telecom towers have been built, signaling a boost in digital connectivity across India. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive effort towards nationwide development, underscoring Modi's vision for a transformed India.