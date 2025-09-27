Tragedy on the Expressway: Fatal Crash Claims Four UPEIDA Lives
A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway led to the death of four UPEIDA employees and left two others critically injured. The driver responsible fled the scene, prompting a police investigation using CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
Four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) lost their lives tragically on Saturday after a speeding car collided with them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
The incident occurred near the Behta Mujawar police station area while the victims were on patrol duty. The forceful impact resulted in immediate death for the four UPEIDA staff members, identified as Lavkush, Ramkishore, Munesh, and Sarvan, all hailing from Unnao district.
Two more employees, Rakesh and Krishnapal, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local health centre before being transferred to the district hospital in critical condition. The car, losing control, subsequently hit a divider and switched lanes. Police continue to scan CCTV footage to identify the absent driver who fled post-accident.
