Left Menu

Tragedy on the Expressway: Fatal Crash Claims Four UPEIDA Lives

A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway led to the death of four UPEIDA employees and left two others critically injured. The driver responsible fled the scene, prompting a police investigation using CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:51 IST
Tragedy on the Expressway: Fatal Crash Claims Four UPEIDA Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) lost their lives tragically on Saturday after a speeding car collided with them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The incident occurred near the Behta Mujawar police station area while the victims were on patrol duty. The forceful impact resulted in immediate death for the four UPEIDA staff members, identified as Lavkush, Ramkishore, Munesh, and Sarvan, all hailing from Unnao district.

Two more employees, Rakesh and Krishnapal, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local health centre before being transferred to the district hospital in critical condition. The car, losing control, subsequently hit a divider and switched lanes. Police continue to scan CCTV footage to identify the absent driver who fled post-accident.

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. We lost last two games because we made more mistakes: Agha.

India vs Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. We lost last two ga...

 Global
2
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: Bridging Clean City Gaps

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: Bridging Clean City Gaps

 India
3
Iran's Diplomatic Recall Amid Sanctions Tensions Escalates

Iran's Diplomatic Recall Amid Sanctions Tensions Escalates

 Iran
4
Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

Russia's Bid for ICAO Council Falls Short

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025