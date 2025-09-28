Kerala Urges Action Against Flight Cuts to Gulf

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, has appealed for urgent intervention by the Centre regarding Air India Express's plan to cut flights from Kerala starting October.

In his communication to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Satheesan highlighted the alarm this move has sparked among Keralites, particularly those living in the Gulf region.

Satheesan criticized the airline's justification of economic reasons, noting that these routes are highly profitable. He urged a review to prevent disruption to the Malayali diaspora's connectivity, which is crucial for maintaining India's remittance flow.

