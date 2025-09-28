Left Menu

Kerala Urges Action Against Flight Cuts to Gulf

Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has raised concerns over Air India Express's decision to reduce flights to Gulf countries from Kerala. He is urging the central government to ensure continuity of services, emphasizing the impact on the state’s expatriate community and India’s remittance economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, has appealed for urgent intervention by the Centre regarding Air India Express's plan to cut flights from Kerala starting October.

In his communication to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Satheesan highlighted the alarm this move has sparked among Keralites, particularly those living in the Gulf region.

Satheesan criticized the airline's justification of economic reasons, noting that these routes are highly profitable. He urged a review to prevent disruption to the Malayali diaspora's connectivity, which is crucial for maintaining India's remittance flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

