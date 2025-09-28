Safety Concerns Emerge After Paschim Express Coach Uncoupling

Two separate uncoupling incidents involving coaches on the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express raised alarm on Sunday, as they occurred within an hour in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Railway authorities are reviewing procedures to ensure passenger safety and mitigate future risks.

The initial uncoupling happened between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at 1:19 pm, followed by another incident at Sanjan station in Gujarat at approximately 2:10 pm. Despite the technical concerns, no passengers were harmed, and train services remained largely unaffected, according to a spokesperson for Western Railway.

Efforts to resume the train's journey involved a 25-minute hold-up for re-coupling, with further assistance from Carriage and Wagon staff mobilized from Valsad. Although the train ultimately departed with a delay, thorough technical checks are underway to identify the cause which led to replacing the affected second AC coaches with third AC coaches. The Valsad Medical Association also stepped in to offer refreshments during the disruption.