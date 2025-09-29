Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Kaithal

A devastating head-on collision between two cars on the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road resulted in the death of five individuals. The crash, attributed to over speeding, left both vehicles severely damaged. The deceased hail from Bubka village in Ambala, and several others sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:43 IST
A tragic head-on collision between two cars claimed the lives of five people on the Kaithal-Kurukshetra road early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Ghararsi village, apparently caused by over speeding, said Dinesh Singh, Station House Officer of Adarsh Police Station. The impact severely mangled both cars, forcing locals to cut open the vehicles to rescue passengers.

Five occupants of one car, traveling from Bubka village in Ambala, were killed instantly. The dead are identified as Praveen, Pawan, Rajendra, Urmila, and Suman, while another passenger, Vanshika, is critically injured. The other vehicle's occupants, on their way to medical treatment, also suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for care. Police continue their investigation.

