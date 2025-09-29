China's Communist Party Prepares for Crucial Fourth Plenum
China's Communist Party is set to hold its Fourth Plenum from October 20-23. This decision was revealed during a Politburo meeting, highlighting a significant political event. The plenum will focus on critical governance and policy issues facing the nation.
China's Communist Party is gearing up for its Fourth Plenum, which is scheduled to take place from October 20-23, as reported by Xinhua, the state news agency.
The announcement stems from a recent meeting held by the Politburo, the influential policymaking body of the Communist Party.
The forthcoming plenum is poised to address pivotal governance and policy matters concerning the future of China under its Communist regime.
