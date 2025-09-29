Left Menu

China's Communist Party Prepares for Crucial Fourth Plenum

China's Communist Party is set to hold its Fourth Plenum from October 20-23. This decision was revealed during a Politburo meeting, highlighting a significant political event. The plenum will focus on critical governance and policy issues facing the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:56 IST
China's Communist Party Prepares for Crucial Fourth Plenum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Communist Party is gearing up for its Fourth Plenum, which is scheduled to take place from October 20-23, as reported by Xinhua, the state news agency.

The announcement stems from a recent meeting held by the Politburo, the influential policymaking body of the Communist Party.

The forthcoming plenum is poised to address pivotal governance and policy matters concerning the future of China under its Communist regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

France Supports Moldova's EU Ambitions

 France
2
Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

 India
4
Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025