Lufthansa Soars into the Future: AI, Job Cuts, and Fleet Modernization

Lufthansa Group announced its strategic decision to eliminate 4,000 positions by 2030, capitalizing on advancements in artificial intelligence and digitalisation. The airline aims to optimize operations by integrating its member airlines more closely, focusing on administrative roles primarily based in Germany.

The move comes against a backdrop of robust air travel demand, with Lufthansa predicting stronger profits in the future. The company is gearing up for its largest fleet expansion, planning to add over 230 new aircraft, including 100 long-haul planes, underscoring its commitment to modernization.

Lufthansa's strategic plans were presented to investors in Munich, highlighting efficiency enhancements across business areas resulting from AI and digitalisation. Despite potential job losses, the group's vision is set on increased profitability and operational improvements moving forward.

