Trailblazing Women Shine at Hyderabad’s First IMC Entrepreneurs' Exhibition

In a landmark event, the IMC Ladies' Wing marked its 38th edition with the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition debuting in Hyderabad. Held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, the event spanned two days from September 27 to 28, featuring women entrepreneurs from across India, showcasing the finest in fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and design.

The inauguration, attended by Ms. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Ltd., underscored the exhibition's role in bolstering women-led businesses and promoting innovation. Ms. Swapna Dutt Chalasani, a noted film producer, further enriched the event with her inspiring narrative in the cinema industry. The decor, themed around the 'Tree of Life,' paid homage to legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma, resonating with the spirit of feminine strength and resilience.

IMC Ladies' Wing President Ms. Rajyalakshmi Rao highlighted her presidential theme, 'Evolve to Excel,' advocating for continuous growth through adaptability and learning. From its beginnings in Mumbai four decades ago, the exhibition has become a dynamic platform that transcends boundaries, reflecting the courage and creativity of women entrepreneurs. With more than 100 curated stalls, the event was celebrated for its vibrant display, reinforcing the mission of empowering women in business.

(With inputs from agencies.)