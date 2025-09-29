India-Bhutan's Historic Rail Link Initiative
India and Bhutan jointly announced a significant plan to establish two cross-border rail links connecting Indian cities in West Bengal and Assam to Bhutanese cities Samtse and Gelephu. The projects, costing over Rs 4,000 crore, aim to strengthen ties and promote mutual growth.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, India and Bhutan have unveiled plans to develop two cross-border rail links, enhancing connectivity between the two nations. Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the initiative will connect Banarhat in West Bengal with Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu.
The ambitious projects, costing over Rs 4,033 crore, were formalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visit to Bhutan, reflecting the countries' exceptional trust and mutual respect. This move is poised to improve regional commerce and cooperation significantly.
Slated to originate from the Indian Railways network, the 89-kilometer railway infrastructure signifies an important step in fostering closer economic and cultural ties between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Valplast Technologies Launches IPO for Infrastructure Growth
Carlsberg's Bold Rs 1,250 Crore Investment in Indian Food Processing
Tata Communications Secures Major GSTAT Digital Infrastructure Project
Taiwanese Banks Amplify U.S., China Investments as Global Exposure Expands
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Exposed by Data Center Fire