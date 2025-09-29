India-Bhutan's Historic Rail Link Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, India and Bhutan have unveiled plans to develop two cross-border rail links, enhancing connectivity between the two nations. Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the initiative will connect Banarhat in West Bengal with Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu.

The ambitious projects, costing over Rs 4,033 crore, were formalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visit to Bhutan, reflecting the countries' exceptional trust and mutual respect. This move is poised to improve regional commerce and cooperation significantly.

Slated to originate from the Indian Railways network, the 89-kilometer railway infrastructure signifies an important step in fostering closer economic and cultural ties between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)