India-Bhutan's Historic Rail Link Initiative

India and Bhutan jointly announced a significant plan to establish two cross-border rail links connecting Indian cities in West Bengal and Assam to Bhutanese cities Samtse and Gelephu. The projects, costing over Rs 4,000 crore, aim to strengthen ties and promote mutual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking move, India and Bhutan have unveiled plans to develop two cross-border rail links, enhancing connectivity between the two nations. Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the initiative will connect Banarhat in West Bengal with Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu.

The ambitious projects, costing over Rs 4,033 crore, were formalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visit to Bhutan, reflecting the countries' exceptional trust and mutual respect. This move is poised to improve regional commerce and cooperation significantly.

Slated to originate from the Indian Railways network, the 89-kilometer railway infrastructure signifies an important step in fostering closer economic and cultural ties between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

