Ganesh Consumer Products' Shares Tumble in Market Debut

Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, a notable company in the packaged food market in eastern India, saw a nearly 9% decline from the issue price of Rs 322 during its market debut.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the IPO opened at Rs 295, reflecting an 8.38% drop from its issue price, and concluded at Rs 293.95, marking an 8.71% decrease. Meanwhile, on the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 296.05 and closed at Rs 294.30, down by 8.60%.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,187.94 crore post-debut. The IPO, aggregating Rs 409 crore, comprised both a fresh issue worth Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale valued at Rs 279 crore. A significant portion of the raised capital is earmarked for debt repayment and infrastructure expansion in Darjeeling.

(With inputs from agencies.)