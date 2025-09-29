New Railway Era in Bihar: 7 Trains Flagged Off
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated seven new trains in Bihar. The launch includes three Amrit Bharat Expresses, increasing connectivity across the state. Vaishnaw highlighted significant infrastructure developments and investment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to Bihar's railway infrastructure, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary have inaugurated seven new trains, enhancing connectivity in the region. The inauguration included three Amrit Bharat Expresses via video conference, strengthening the state's transport network.
The new train services include the Muzaffarpur-Charlapalli, Chhapra-Anand Vihar, and Darbhanga-Ajmer Amrit Bharat Expresses, marking a step towards the vision of 'Viksit Bihar Se Viksit Bharat'. Additionally, four passenger trains are set to serve local routes, pivotal for regional connectivity ahead of upcoming state elections.
Highlighting the government's commitment, Vaishnaw noted extensive developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the annual railway budget for Bihar rising from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore since 2014. Infrastructure advancements include full electrification and key bridge projects over critical rivers, indicating a new era for the state's railway sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green and Clean Elections: Lessons from Delhi University Polls
Moldova's Controversial Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Fairness
Sidhu Moosewala's Father Eyes Mansa Seat for 2024 Elections
Nepal's Drive for Timely Elections Amid Political Turmoil
Uncovering the Conspiracy: Delayed Elections and J&K's Political Dilemma