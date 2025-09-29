New Railway Era in Bihar: 7 Trains Flagged Off

In a significant boost to Bihar's railway infrastructure, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary have inaugurated seven new trains, enhancing connectivity in the region. The inauguration included three Amrit Bharat Expresses via video conference, strengthening the state's transport network.

The new train services include the Muzaffarpur-Charlapalli, Chhapra-Anand Vihar, and Darbhanga-Ajmer Amrit Bharat Expresses, marking a step towards the vision of 'Viksit Bihar Se Viksit Bharat'. Additionally, four passenger trains are set to serve local routes, pivotal for regional connectivity ahead of upcoming state elections.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Vaishnaw noted extensive developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the annual railway budget for Bihar rising from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore since 2014. Infrastructure advancements include full electrification and key bridge projects over critical rivers, indicating a new era for the state's railway sector.

