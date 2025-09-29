India-Bhutan Rail Connection: A Leap Towards Economic Growth and Connectivity
India announced its plan with Bhutan to establish two cross-border rail links connecting Indian cities to Samtse and Gelephu in Bhutan. The project, costing over Rs 4,000 crore, aims to enhance economic growth through improved connectivity. The plan was publicized in a media briefing by key officials.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, India revealed a strategic collaboration with Bhutan to construct two cross-border rail links, spanning a total of 89 kilometers, connecting to the Bhutanese cities of Samtse and Gelephu. This ambitious project carries an estimated cost exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed these details at a media briefing. The rail links will connect Banarhat in West Bengal to Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu, highlighting the strength of the exceptional relationship between the two countries.
The venture, initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan, underscores the critical role of seamless rail connectivity in boosting Bhutan's economy, as India is its largest trading partner, facilitating most EXIM trade through Indian ports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Bhutan Launch Pioneering Rail Links to Enhance Connectivity
GST Reforms: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
Moody's Affirms India's Resilient Credit Rating Amid Economic Growth
Railways Unveil New Express and Passenger Trains to Boost Bihar Connectivity
Moody's Maintains India's Stable Credit Ratings Amid Economic Growth