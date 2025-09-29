Left Menu

Tata Power and VECV Join Forces to Drive EV Growth

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and VE Commercial Vehicles announce their partnership to advance electric commercial vehicles in India. They aim to leverage their expertise to support truck and bus operators, enhancing energy efficiency and promoting sustainable transport solutions across the country.

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the introduction of electric commercial vehicles in India. This collaboration is expected to support truck and bus operators keen on transitioning to electric vehicles.

The partnership will see Tata Power providing its expertise in EV charging infrastructure while VECV focuses on optimizing energy efficiency for electric trucks. The goal is to ensure these vehicles meet the specific needs of end-users, with a focus on energy usage and sustainability.

The effort includes active engagement with Eicher Trucks and Buses customers to facilitate the shift towards electric mobility, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable transport sector in India. Tata Power has already expanded its EV charging network significantly, highlighting its commitment to this cause.

