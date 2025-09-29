Motilal Oswal Acquires Stake in Bharat Forge and Aether Industries
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired shares in Bharat Forge for Rs 378 crore, while Amansa Capital purchased shares in Aether Industries worth Rs 94 crore. Details of the sellers remain unknown. The transactions resulted in a rise in share prices for both companies on the National Stock Exchange.
In a significant investment move, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 32 lakh shares of Bharat Forge worth close to Rs 378 crore. The transaction, conducted through an open market deal, represents a 0.65% stake in the engineering giant.
The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 each. Despite the substantial acquisition, specifics regarding the sellers remain undisclosed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post-transaction, Bharat Forge shares experienced a 0.94% uptick, closing at Rs 1,192.20.
In another deal on the NSE, Amansa Capital acquired a 0.97% stake in Aether Industries with shares priced at Rs 735 each. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 11.51 lakh shares at the same price. Aether's share price rose by 1.42% to end the day at Rs 745.10 apiece.
