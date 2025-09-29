Motilal Oswal Acquires Stake in Bharat Forge and Aether Industries

In a significant investment move, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 32 lakh shares of Bharat Forge worth close to Rs 378 crore. The transaction, conducted through an open market deal, represents a 0.65% stake in the engineering giant.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,217.32 each. Despite the substantial acquisition, specifics regarding the sellers remain undisclosed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Post-transaction, Bharat Forge shares experienced a 0.94% uptick, closing at Rs 1,192.20.

In another deal on the NSE, Amansa Capital acquired a 0.97% stake in Aether Industries with shares priced at Rs 735 each. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 11.51 lakh shares at the same price. Aether's share price rose by 1.42% to end the day at Rs 745.10 apiece.