India-EFTA Trade Pact: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

The India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement, effective from this week, opens up a USD 100 billion investment opportunity, reduces tariffs on Swiss goods like watches and chocolates, and is anticipated to generate one million jobs in India. It's a landmark deal enhancing India's trade with EFTA's four member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, a significant free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) - consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland - comes into effect. This landmark deal promises an investment of USD 100 billion over 15 years. Key exports from EFTA, including Swiss watches and chocolates, will enjoy reduced or zero duties under the agreement.

Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the agreement's implementation, highlighting that India will gradually reduce duties over a decade. Meanwhile, India has retained tariffs on sectors like dairy and sensitive agricultural goods, ensuring domestic interests are protected. The pact, known officially as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), facilitates immense job creation potential and underscores India's commitment to expanding international trade relations.

This deal not only strengthens India's access to the high-quality Swiss market but also bolsters its services sector, with commitments secured from each EFTA member for various sub-sectors. Swiss services provide over 40% of their exports to the EU, opening additional avenues for Indian businesses. Financial analysts believe this is a strategic move for India, with Swiss companies leveraging India's skilled workforce in multiple sectors.

