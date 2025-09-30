Devashree Ispat Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Hyderabad, Telangana — Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., the powerhouse behind the renowned Shree TMT brand, has proudly attained Certified™ status by Great Place To Work® in 2025. This prestigious accolade is grounded entirely in feedback from the company's workforce, underscoring mutual trust and satisfaction.

CEO Mr. Karan Goenka expressed his joy over this achievement, noting, "At Shree TMT, we recognize that genuine strength lies not only in our steel but in our dedicated people." The company places strong emphasis on employee development, well-being, innovation, and diversity.

The establishment's commitment to sustainability has also secured them esteemed recognitions like the CII GreenPro Certification. With over five decades of expertise, Shree TMT remains a cornerstone supplier for Telangana Government projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)