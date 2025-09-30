Devashree Ispat Earns Great Place To Work Certification
Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., known for its Shree TMT brand, has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® in 2025. The certification is based on employee feedback, highlighting the company's employee-first culture, commitment to innovation, and eco-friendly practices.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, Telangana — Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., the powerhouse behind the renowned Shree TMT brand, has proudly attained Certified™ status by Great Place To Work® in 2025. This prestigious accolade is grounded entirely in feedback from the company's workforce, underscoring mutual trust and satisfaction.
CEO Mr. Karan Goenka expressed his joy over this achievement, noting, "At Shree TMT, we recognize that genuine strength lies not only in our steel but in our dedicated people." The company places strong emphasis on employee development, well-being, innovation, and diversity.
The establishment's commitment to sustainability has also secured them esteemed recognitions like the CII GreenPro Certification. With over five decades of expertise, Shree TMT remains a cornerstone supplier for Telangana Government projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
