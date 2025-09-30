Left Menu

Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge

Innov8, a co-working company owned by OYO Group, reported a 58% revenue increase for the June quarter FY26, reaching Rs 38 crore. Their growth is attributed to a rise in average monthly membership revenue and an asset-light model. Innov8 plans to double its centers by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Innov8, a co-working firm under the OYO Group, has experienced a significant revenue surge, reporting a 58% increase to Rs 38 crore in the June quarter FY26. This growth highlights the escalating demand for managed office spaces.

The company's financial performance also showed marked improvement, with EBITDA climbing to Rs 8 crore from Rs 3 crore year-on-year. Over the fiscal year 2024-25, Innov8's revenue rose from Rs 75 crore to Rs 123 crore, while profits reached Rs 7 crore.

Innov8's success is driven by its asset-light business model, emphasizing efficient capital usage and operational scaling. Planning to double its centers by 2025-26, Innov8 aims to expand in high-density hubs across major Indian metros, focusing on private suites and managed office solutions.

