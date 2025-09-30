Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge
Innov8, a co-working company owned by OYO Group, reported a 58% revenue increase for the June quarter FY26, reaching Rs 38 crore. Their growth is attributed to a rise in average monthly membership revenue and an asset-light model. Innov8 plans to double its centers by 2025-26.
- Country:
- India
Innov8, a co-working firm under the OYO Group, has experienced a significant revenue surge, reporting a 58% increase to Rs 38 crore in the June quarter FY26. This growth highlights the escalating demand for managed office spaces.
The company's financial performance also showed marked improvement, with EBITDA climbing to Rs 8 crore from Rs 3 crore year-on-year. Over the fiscal year 2024-25, Innov8's revenue rose from Rs 75 crore to Rs 123 crore, while profits reached Rs 7 crore.
Innov8's success is driven by its asset-light business model, emphasizing efficient capital usage and operational scaling. Planning to double its centers by 2025-26, Innov8 aims to expand in high-density hubs across major Indian metros, focusing on private suites and managed office solutions.
ALSO READ
Virupaksha Organics Sets Sights on Rs 740 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns
Gold Lending Revolution: Indel Money's Expansion and Innovative Gold-Backed Credit Solutions
Uttar Pradesh's Unstoppable Economic Expansion: A Model for India's Future
KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion