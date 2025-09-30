Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Volatility
Emerging market stocks are on track for their best monthly performance in two years, thanks to central bank decisions. However, risks of a U.S. government shutdown and inflation concerns in Central-Eastern Europe pose challenges. Notable movements include Romanian stocks' rise, Hungary's stable forint, and India's rupee struggling amid central bank actions.
Emerging market stocks are on the verge of achieving their strongest monthly performance in nearly two years, largely driven by pivotal central bank decisions. On Tuesday, the MSCI index for emerging market equities edged up by 0.4%, accumulating a 6.9% gain for the month. Meanwhile, a comparable index for regional currencies slightly increased by 0.43% month-to-date, suggesting a potential second consecutive month of gains.
However, caution underscored investor sentiment due to looming fears of a U.S. government shutdown, which might delay critical employment figures and complicate the Federal Reserve's outlook. "We anticipate that the government shutdown could become a key factor for the FX markets, with inevitable repercussions on emerging markets," stated Nick Rees, head of Macro Research at Monex. Specifically, Romanian stocks saw a notable 3.9% increase this month as the government works to narrow a significant budget gap, while Hungary's forint remained steady amid efforts to maintain high interest rates.
In Poland, the zloty slightly fell by 0.2% in September, influenced by a recent rate cut. In the Czech Republic, the crown decreased by 0.24% but has maintained growth over the past eleven months. Simultaneously, the Indian rupee continued its decline as the central bank intervened amid increasing U.S.-India trade tensions. These dynamics come as markets reflect on recent data and prepare for upcoming economic decisions and political events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
