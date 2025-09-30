Triumph in IPO Communication: SGA Guides VMS TMT to Stellar Market Debut

Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA), a leading communications consultancy, has enhanced its reputation by handling the IPO communication for VMS TMT Ltd., a prominent manufacturer headquartered in Gujarat.

The company's stock market debut was a remarkable success, with extraordinary investor engagement. VMS TMT's IPO was oversubscribed 102 times, notably due to significant interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers and other investor categories. SGA's effective strategy was instrumental in this achievement.

This accomplishment follows SGA's previous work with Globe Civil Projects Ltd. and reinforces SGA's position as a strategic partner for businesses preparing for public offerings. With over 15 years of industry experience, SGA provides comprehensive support for companies navigating the IPO process, from pre-market consultation to post-listing requirements.

