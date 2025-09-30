Sanchar Saathi: Revolutionizing Lost Mobile Recovery in India

In a landmark achievement, the 'Sanchar Saathi' initiative spearheaded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has facilitated the recovery of more than 6 lakh lost and stolen mobile handsets, the Ministry of Communications announced on Tuesday. This breakthrough is a testament to the government's dedication to safeguarding citizens' digital assets in the fight against cybercrime.

The 'Block Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset' feature within Sanchar Saathi synergizes the efforts of DoT, Telecom Service Providers (TSP), and state or UT police, providing real-time responses. Aligned with the 'Digital by Design' theme, this facility is reportedly aiding the recovery of a phone every minute, underscoring its effectiveness.

Sanchar Saathi empowers citizens to report, block, trace, and even unblock their lost or stolen mobile handsets across all Indian telecom networks. The system ensures that once any SIM is activated with the lost device, traceability is automatically triggered, alerting both the citizen and the corresponding police station. This integration has led to a substantial increase in monthly recoveries, soaring from 28,115 in January 2025 to 45,243 in August 2025.

Further strengthening the initiative, the DoT collaborates with law enforcement through continuous capacity-building efforts, optimizing the recovery process of traced devices. The ministry emphasized that this milestone is not merely a numerical success but a profound step towards reinstating digital security for numerous Indian households, combating fraud, and enhancing trust in the nation's digital framework.

This achievement underscores the government's vision for a secure digital ecosystem, where technology serves to empower and protect citizens. The initiative is a perfect example of Jan Bhagidari, reflecting the impactful results of collaboration between governance, technology, and the people. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)