Indian Railways Unveils Assured Transit Time Train Service
The Indian Railway is set to launch its first assured transit time container train service on a pilot basis between Delhi and Kolkata. Operated by CONCOR, the service promises a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, offering significant logistical improvements while supporting green logistics initiatives.
New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark initiative, the Indian Railway will debut its first assured transit time container train service between Delhi and Kolkata on October 1, officials announced.
This pilot project will start at Tughlakabad in Delhi, covering Agra and Kanpur, ensuring a guaranteed delivery time of 120 hours, revolutionizing logistics.
Operated bi-weekly by CONCOR, the service promises cost and efficiency benefits, with waived empty wagon haulage charges, enhancing connectivity and sustainability while promoting rail over road transport.
