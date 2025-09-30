Indian Railways Unveils Assured Transit Time Train Service

In a landmark initiative, the Indian Railway will debut its first assured transit time container train service between Delhi and Kolkata on October 1, officials announced.

This pilot project will start at Tughlakabad in Delhi, covering Agra and Kanpur, ensuring a guaranteed delivery time of 120 hours, revolutionizing logistics.

Operated bi-weekly by CONCOR, the service promises cost and efficiency benefits, with waived empty wagon haulage charges, enhancing connectivity and sustainability while promoting rail over road transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)