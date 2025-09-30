Left Menu

Indian Railways Launches Landmark Time-Guaranteed Container Train Service

Indian Railways is set to debut its 'assured transit time' container train service on October 1, linking Delhi's Tughlakabad terminal to Kolkata. The bi-weekly service, promising a guaranteed 120-hour transit, seeks to revolutionize logistics with cost-efficient, time-sensitive door-to-door delivery and enhanced northern cargo connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:55 IST
Indian Railways Launches Landmark Time-Guaranteed Container Train Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is gearing up to launch its inaugural 'assured transit time' container train service, a major stride in logistics innovation, set to begin on October 1.

Operating from the Tughlakabad terminal in Delhi to Kolkata, the service promises a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, providing a competitive edge over road transport.

The bi-weekly service includes key benefits such as hub-and-spoke facilities, waivers on empty wagon haulage, and enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, making it an attractive option for businesses.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

Tragic Drowning: Family Ritual Turns Fatal in Odisha River

 India
2
Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

Kochi Metro & Nationwide Efforts Propel Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 Drive

 India
3
Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

Gaurav Nayyar Takes Helm at boAt as New CEO

 India
4
New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

New Police Commissioner Vows Revamp in Hyderabad Policing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025