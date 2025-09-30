Indian Railways Launches Landmark Time-Guaranteed Container Train Service
Indian Railways is set to debut its 'assured transit time' container train service on October 1, linking Delhi's Tughlakabad terminal to Kolkata. The bi-weekly service, promising a guaranteed 120-hour transit, seeks to revolutionize logistics with cost-efficient, time-sensitive door-to-door delivery and enhanced northern cargo connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:55 IST
The Indian Railways is gearing up to launch its inaugural 'assured transit time' container train service, a major stride in logistics innovation, set to begin on October 1.
Operating from the Tughlakabad terminal in Delhi to Kolkata, the service promises a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, providing a competitive edge over road transport.
The bi-weekly service includes key benefits such as hub-and-spoke facilities, waivers on empty wagon haulage, and enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, making it an attractive option for businesses.
