Indian Railways Launches Landmark Time-Guaranteed Container Train Service

The Indian Railways is gearing up to launch its inaugural 'assured transit time' container train service, a major stride in logistics innovation, set to begin on October 1.

Operating from the Tughlakabad terminal in Delhi to Kolkata, the service promises a guaranteed transit time of 120 hours, providing a competitive edge over road transport.

The bi-weekly service includes key benefits such as hub-and-spoke facilities, waivers on empty wagon haulage, and enhanced connectivity for northern hinterland cargo, making it an attractive option for businesses.