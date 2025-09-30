Nestle India Accelerates Investments with Government MoU

Nestle India on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the World Food India Summit. The partnership with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) seeks to expedite investments in green and brownfield projects in Odisha and other manufacturing sites over the next two to three years.

According to Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary, the initiative is anticipated to boost direct and indirect employment opportunities, underscoring the company's dedication to contributing to 'India's growth story'. Last year, the Swiss FMCG leader revealed plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the country by 2025.

The latest annual report highlights Nestle India's focus on expanding product lines, and increasing capabilities and capacities, including the development of a new factory in Sanand, Gujarat. The company's tenth Indian factory is also underway in Odisha. Nestle India, known for its large MAGGI market, reported a revenue of Rs 20,202.56 crore in FY'25.