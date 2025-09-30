TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled a consultation paper regarding the auction of radio frequency spectrum in bands designated for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT). This initiative stems from a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) request dated May 15 for TRAI's recommendations, as stipulated under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997.

The DoT has proposed auctioning spectrum in both established and newly identified IMT bands, including previously auctioned frequencies like 800 MHz, 900 MHz, and others, as well as the 600 MHz and 6 GHz bands. The 600 MHz band was previously bypassed due to equipment and adoption issues, whereas the 6 GHz band is largely fragmented.

TRAI seeks to determine optimal timing and conditions for these auctions and is exploring proposals for a 67 MHz range between 1427-1518 MHz. Stakeholders must provide written feedback by October 28 and counter-comments by November 11, aiming to enhance spectrum management and 5G readiness in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)