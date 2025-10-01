Left Menu

South Korean Airport Workers Strike for Better Conditions

Airport workers in South Korea are set to strike, demanding improved pay, more rest days, and a safer working environment. The action is organized by unionized workers under the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union and is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

  South Korea

South Korean airport workers are poised to initiate a strike on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Korea Airports Corporation.

The workers, who are part of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union, have outlined their demands for better pay arrangements, additional rest days, and enhanced safety measures in their workplace.

The union emphasized that these measures are essential for ensuring a fair and secure working environment for their members across the country's airports.

