Revamp of Assam's Highway: A Step Towards Wildlife Safety and Infrastructure Growth

The Cabinet has approved the widening of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam, with a budget of Rs 6,957 crore. The project, which will adopt engineering, procurement, and construction mode, aims to improve connectivity while implementing wildlife-friendly measures in the Kaziranga National Park stretch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Cabinet has sanctioned the expansion of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 at an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore. The project adopts an engineering, procurement, and construction approach to transform the 85.675 km stretch, enhancing connectivity across Assam.

Planned enhancements include wildlife-friendly measures for the Kaziranga National Park area. The existing highway, currently a two-lane road, traverses densely populated regions including Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat towns, and has limitations due to its proximity to the park with frequent wildlife crossings.

Frequent traffic, especially during the monsoon, results in wildlife movements towards the elevated Karbi-Anglong hills, causing accidents. The new alignment connects with major highways, providing better connectivity to key economic and social hubs in Assam.

