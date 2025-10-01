Left Menu

Sampre Nutritions Eyes Expansion with Strategic Fundraising

Sampre Nutritions plans a board meeting for fundraising through preferential issue and FCCBs on October 3. The Telangana-based company also seeks approval for foreign currency convertible bonds issuance while exploring diverse modes of fundraising to support its expansion and diversification strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sampre Nutritions, a manufacturer of health and confectionery products, announced on Wednesday its scheduled board meeting on October 3 aimed at exploring fundraising options including a preferential issue and the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs).

The Telangana-based company, in their exchange filing, indicated plans to offer and allot securities via preferential allotment without revealing specific financial figures. Approval for FCCBs issuance will also be discussed.

In recent developments, Sampre Nutritions secured agreements to manufacture and supply nutraceutical and food items, projecting a revenue of approximately Rs 45 crore. The fundraising will fortify the company's financial framework, supporting its expansion and diversification initiatives.

