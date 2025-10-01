Left Menu

Nissan Motor India's Sales Surge in September

Nissan Motor India reported a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales for September, reaching 10,500 units. Domestic sales accounted for 1,652 units, while exports were 8,872 units. The sales growth was significantly aided by the government's revised GST slabs.

Nissan Motor India announced a commendable 9% growth in total sales for September, amounting to 10,500 units.

According to the automaker, domestic wholesales were recorded at 1,652 units, whereas exports significantly contributed with 8,872 units.

The company attributed this positive momentum to the government's updated GST slabs, which played a crucial role in driving sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

