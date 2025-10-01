Nissan Motor India's Sales Surge in September
Nissan Motor India reported a 9% year-on-year increase in total sales for September, reaching 10,500 units. Domestic sales accounted for 1,652 units, while exports were 8,872 units. The sales growth was significantly aided by the government's revised GST slabs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Nissan Motor India announced a commendable 9% growth in total sales for September, amounting to 10,500 units.
According to the automaker, domestic wholesales were recorded at 1,652 units, whereas exports significantly contributed with 8,872 units.
The company attributed this positive momentum to the government's updated GST slabs, which played a crucial role in driving sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Boosts LNG Exports to China Amid Cooperative Energy Expansion
India to Launch Onboard E-Observer System to Boost Tuna Data and Exports
Eastern Africa Defies Trade Turmoil With Surging Exports, Regional Integration
UAE Leads as Top Market for Egyptian Engineering Exports in 2025
Tariff Surge: How Trump's Policy Impacts Indian Pharma Exports