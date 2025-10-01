Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Becoming India's Next Business Hub

Punjab is poised to become India's next significant business hub, thanks to its industry-friendly policies and conducive business environment, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He made this announcement at the inauguration of an animal feed factory operated by De Heus Animal Nutrition India, a subsidiary of Royal De Heus.

Mann highlighted the state's transformation over the past three years, emphasizing its leadership in sectors like food processing, textiles, auto components, IT, and tourism. Since March 2022, Punjab has seen investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crores, promising over 4.7 lakh jobs, solidifying its reputation as an industrial powerhouse.

International corporations such as Nestle, Freudenberg, and Cargill have recognized Punjab's potential, with investments from countries including Japan, the US, and Germany. The newly inaugurated plant uses zero-pollution technology, aligning with the state's commitment to sustainability and providing employment opportunities.