Collision at Sea: Fishing Boat 'Pratyasha' Struck by Ship off Kochi Coast

A fishing boat named 'Pratyasha' was reportedly hit by the ship MSC Silver II off the Kochi coast. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM with 49 fishermen on board, all escaping injury. The boat and fishing nets were damaged, and the police are investigating the complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:27 IST
On Wednesday evening, a fishing boat named 'Pratyasha' was allegedly struck by the ship MSC Silver II off the coast of Kochi, according to local police reports.

The boat was returning to shore when the collision occurred. All 49 fishermen aboard escaped injury, although the boat and its fishing nets sustained damage.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with the fishermen having lodged a formal complaint upon reaching shore. Details regarding the impact were provided by the Fort Kochi coastal police, and the boat will be inspected to assess the extent of the damage.

