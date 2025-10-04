EU-India Trade Pact: A Potential Game Changer Amid Global Uncertainties
EU envoy Herve Delphin believes the free trade pact and investment protection agreement between India and the EU could create new business opportunities. Negotiations remain challenging, with key chapters pending. Both sides seek to enhance trade, against a backdrop of global market protectionism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The proposed free trade pact and investment protection agreement between India and the European Union has been labeled a potential ''game changer'' by EU envoy Herve Delphin as global trade becomes more protectionist.
Delphin acknowledged the complexities in the ongoing negotiations, which have not yet resolved key differences. His comments precede the fourteenth negotiation round in Brussels.
India and the EU, with significant economic interconnections, aim to finalize the pact by December, bolstered by the strengthening of supply chains and diversification efforts against rising tariffs elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- India
- Trade
- Pact
- Investment
- Negotiations
- Tariffs
- Economy
- Business
- FTA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expert Analyzes Trump's Tariffs: Ego or Strategy?
IFAD Calls for Scaled-Up Investments to Build Resilient, Just, and Climate-Smart Food Systems
Trump Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Negotiations
African Leaders and Development Partners Urge Greater Investment in Conflict Prevention
George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry