EU-India Trade Pact: A Potential Game Changer Amid Global Uncertainties

EU envoy Herve Delphin believes the free trade pact and investment protection agreement between India and the EU could create new business opportunities. Negotiations remain challenging, with key chapters pending. Both sides seek to enhance trade, against a backdrop of global market protectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:49 IST
The proposed free trade pact and investment protection agreement between India and the European Union has been labeled a potential ''game changer'' by EU envoy Herve Delphin as global trade becomes more protectionist.

Delphin acknowledged the complexities in the ongoing negotiations, which have not yet resolved key differences. His comments precede the fourteenth negotiation round in Brussels.

India and the EU, with significant economic interconnections, aim to finalize the pact by December, bolstered by the strengthening of supply chains and diversification efforts against rising tariffs elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

