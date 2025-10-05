Delhi-NCR Housing Market Soars with 24% Surge Amidst Luxury Demand
Delhi-NCR's housing market experienced a notable 24% annual price increase during July-September, driven by strong demand for luxury homes. Anarock reported a rise in residential prices to Rs 8,900 per sq ft from Rs 7,200 last year. Major markets include Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi.
The housing market in Delhi-NCR witnessed an impressive 24% annual price increase during the July-September quarter, largely driven by heightened demand for luxury homes, as per Anarock's latest findings.
Current data illustrate a rise in residential property prices to Rs 8,900 per sq ft from Rs 7,200 in the previous year. Prominent markets in the region, such as Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, are leading this surge.
Anarock noted that across seven major cities in India, housing prices grew by 9% overall, with Mumbai maintaining its status as the priciest market. Industry leaders cite infrastructure improvements and evolving buyer preferences as catalysts fueling this growth in Delhi-NCR.
