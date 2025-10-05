Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Housing Market Soars with 24% Surge Amidst Luxury Demand

Delhi-NCR's housing market experienced a notable 24% annual price increase during July-September, driven by strong demand for luxury homes. Anarock reported a rise in residential prices to Rs 8,900 per sq ft from Rs 7,200 last year. Major markets include Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:29 IST
Delhi-NCR Housing Market Soars with 24% Surge Amidst Luxury Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The housing market in Delhi-NCR witnessed an impressive 24% annual price increase during the July-September quarter, largely driven by heightened demand for luxury homes, as per Anarock's latest findings.

Current data illustrate a rise in residential property prices to Rs 8,900 per sq ft from Rs 7,200 in the previous year. Prominent markets in the region, such as Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad, are leading this surge.

Anarock noted that across seven major cities in India, housing prices grew by 9% overall, with Mumbai maintaining its status as the priciest market. Industry leaders cite infrastructure improvements and evolving buyer preferences as catalysts fueling this growth in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

 Global
2
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
4
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025