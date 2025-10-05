Left Menu

DGCA Monitors Airfare Amid Festive Surge

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is closely monitoring airfares and flight capacities during the festive season to prevent steep price hikes. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet are adding extra flights to handle increased demand. Details on the commencement of operations are still unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:02 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is maintaining a strict watch over airfares and flight capacities as the festive season approaches, ensuring no significant price spikes occur.

Historically, festive periods have seen increased domestic airfare surges, particularly on popular routes. Although airfares are not regulated, the DGCA is responsible for monitoring ticket prices and implementing measures if necessary.

In anticipation of the festive demand, the DGCA has prompted airlines to increase flight offerings. IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet will operate additional flights, though specific operation details remain undisclosed.

