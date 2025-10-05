DGCA Monitors Airfare Amid Festive Surge

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is maintaining a strict watch over airfares and flight capacities as the festive season approaches, ensuring no significant price spikes occur.

Historically, festive periods have seen increased domestic airfare surges, particularly on popular routes. Although airfares are not regulated, the DGCA is responsible for monitoring ticket prices and implementing measures if necessary.

In anticipation of the festive demand, the DGCA has prompted airlines to increase flight offerings. IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet will operate additional flights, though specific operation details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)