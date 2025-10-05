Germany's Strategic Defence Moves: Steering Clear of Putin's Escalation Trap
Germany aims to strengthen its anti-drone defenses, while cautioning against escalating tensions with Russia. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes state involvement in defense firms and the importance of the FCAS warplane project. He warns of potential reliability issues with the U.S. F-35 warplane.
Germany is set to bolster its anti-drone defenses, underscored by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius' warning against hurried responses to Russian airspace violations. Such actions, he cautioned, could inadvertently play into 'Putin's escalation trap'. The caution follows recent drone sightings at Munich Airport that grounded multiple flights.
Pistorius, in an interview with Handelsblatt, highlighted the strategic insight of Russian President Putin, owing to his KGB history in Germany. Pistorius stressed the need to examine a broader spectrum of threats, beyond drones, and advocated for centralized data to assess these threats effectively.
He underscored the significance of state involvement in key defense companies, paralleling France's approach, to safeguard crucial technologies and jobs. Furthermore, Pistorius warned that without a decisive commitment to the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS warplane project, Germany could abandon the initiative. He also cautioned the U.S. against rumored limitations in its F-35 warplanes, which could affect their market trustworthiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
