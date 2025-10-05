Left Menu

Aviation Authority Investigates Mysterious Ram Air Turbine Deployment on Air India Flight

The DGCA is set to probe an unusual deployment of the Ram Air Turbine on an Air India Dreamliner before landing in Birmingham. Despite the occurrence, the aircraft landed safely, and no abnormalities were reported. Boeing's recommended maintenance actions were undertaken, and the aircraft is cleared for further service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:25 IST
Aviation Authority Investigates Mysterious Ram Air Turbine Deployment on Air India Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a comprehensive investigation into the unexpected deployment of a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The incident occurred a few minutes before the aircraft, operating as flight AI117 from Amritsar, landed safely at Birmingham Airport.

In airplanes, the RAT is designed to deploy automatically during critical failures, such as a dual engine failure or total loss of electronic or hydraulic systems, to generate emergency power using wind speed. However, pilots of the flight, which approached at 400 feet, reported no abnormalities, and all parameters remained normal.

An official from DGCA stated that Boeing's maintenance recommendations for unexpected RAT deployment were executed without finding any discrepancies. Consequently, the aircraft has been cleared for future operations. Air India refrained from disclosing specific details like the passenger count on the affected flight.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

 Global
2
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
4
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025