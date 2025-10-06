Left Menu

Railway Board Mandates Traffic Study for Project Viability

The Railway Board has instructed all zones to complete a traffic study to ascertain a project's viability before proceeding with detailed planning. This directive follows reports of procedure violations regarding surveys and reports for railway projects, highlighting the need to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has mandated that all railway zones conduct a traffic study to determine project viability before initiating the Final Location Survey and crafting the Detailed Project Report. This directive aims to standardize project planning and prevent financial waste.

Officials revealed that the directive comes amid complaints about procedural violations by zonal railways concerning various developmental works, including New Lines, Doubling/Multitracking, Gauge Conversion, and Yard Remodelling.

In an official communication dated September 29, the Board reiterated its earlier guidelines, emphasizing that consultants must perform a traffic study to assess initial project viability. The Board stressed adherence to these instructions to mitigate unnecessary expenditure and ensure disciplined planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

