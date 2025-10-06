AI Drives Market Momentum Amid Shutdown Concerns

The benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq rose on Monday, buoyed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) striking a notable chip-supply deal with AI innovator OpenAI. The agreement reignited investor excitement around artificial intelligence, counterbalancing worries about a potential government shutdown.

AMD shares soared to their highest in over a year, surging 28.8%, making it the standout performer on the S&P 500 index. The tech sector continues to attract investor interest despite concerns about inflated valuations and a series of deal-makings that appear to consolidate power within large firms.

Analysts anticipate that the true test for ongoing market rallies will be the third-quarter earnings reports. By the end of October, the majority of companies will have reported their earnings, providing a clearer picture of corporate health amid heightened interest in potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)