Minister Denies Foul Play in Air India Crash Probe

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed concerns about the integrity of the investigation into the Air India crash, which resulted in the deaths of 260 people. Speaking at a book launch in the national capital, Naidu declared there was no manipulation or unethical conduct involved in the investigation.

His comments followed rising apprehensions in some circles regarding the handling of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) inquiry. Naidu reassured the public of the investigation's transparency and adherence to regulatory procedures.

The minister advised patience, indicating that a clearer understanding of the crash would emerge following the release of the official AAIB report. He emphasized the meticulous nature of the ongoing investigative process, urging trust in the procedural integrity.