Aviation Under Scrutiny: Uncommanded RAT Deployment Sparks Probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating an uncommanded Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment on an Air India Boeing Dreamliner during a recent flight. This incident, occurring days after a fatal crash, has raised safety concerns prompting a call for comprehensive aircraft checks to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an exhaustive investigation into the unexpected deployment of a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on an Air India Boeing Dreamliner, which occurred on October 4 during landing in Birmingham.

The RAT deployment on flight AI117, operating from Amritsar to Birmingham, has sparked safety concerns. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged DGCA to ensure thorough checks on all Boeing 787 aircraft to investigate possible electrical or hydraulic system issues.

The situation draws parallel attention to a tragic Air India Dreamliner accident on June 12, which involved RAT deployment concerns, further emphasizing the necessity for extensive inspection and maintenance procedures in aircraft systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

