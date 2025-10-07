Left Menu

Maharashtra's Gem of an Investment: New Policy Targets Rs 1 Lakh Crore

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved a new gems and jewellery policy aiming to attract Rs 1 lakh crore investment and create five lakh jobs. This policy focuses on gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones. Additionally, the textile sector will receive power subsidies, benefiting private spinning mills and powerloom operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:47 IST
Maharashtra's Gem of an Investment: New Policy Targets Rs 1 Lakh Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cabinet has unveiled a groundbreaking gems and jewellery policy, projecting an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore investment and the creation of five lakh employment opportunities. This strategic move targets the gold, silver, diamond, and precious stone sectors.

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office announced that the policy's objective is to invigorate the state's lucrative gems and jewellery industry. Simultaneously, it acknowledged the textile sector by introducing a power subsidy of Rs 3 per unit for private spinning mills under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28.

Additionally, the supply of subsidies extends to spinning mills within industrial clusters, requiring powerloom operators to register on the textile commissioner's portal within six months to qualify for benefits. These initiatives aim to level the playing field and bolster Maharashtra's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

 India
2
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Sparks Debate

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Spar...

 India
3
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

 India
4
Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025