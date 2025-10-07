Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Urges Train Halts to Boost Sindhudurg's Connectivity

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) president, requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to add halts for 32 express trains in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, to enhance connectivity for tourism, residents, and professionals. He emphasized the potential benefits of accessibility during peak seasons, supporting local economy and addressing citizens' long-standing requests.

In a push for enhanced connectivity, Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), has reached out to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Pawar demands additional halts for 32 express trains at key stations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

The former Union minister highlighted the difficulties faced by locals and tourists due to current bypasses of long-distance trains. Stations like Kudal, Kankavali, and Sawantwadi should have stops during peak travel times, including major festivals and holidays.

The proposed halts aim to boost local tourism and aid residents and professionals commuting. Furthermore, facilitating travel could invigorate the local economy by supporting the transport of regional produce and crafts, aligning with the government's inclusive growth vision.

