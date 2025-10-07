Boosting Connectivity: New Railway Projects Transform Indian Villages

The Indian government has taken a significant step forward in improving the nation's railway infrastructure with the approval of four major projects. These initiatives, cleared by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are set to transform the logistics landscape across several states.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Cabinet's approval for multi-tracking projects across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. These projects, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 24,000 crore, aim to reinforce rail connectivity, ease congestion, and elevate logistics efficiency under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

The approved projects encompass 18 districts and promise numerous benefits, including improved passenger convenience, enhanced freight movement, and the creation of job opportunities for local residents. The government's push towards upgraded rail facilities reflects a broader commitment to strengthening India's transportation network.