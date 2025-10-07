Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho, Vishnudutt Sharma, revealed that a Vande Bharat Express train route has been sanctioned between the temple town of Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In his statement, Sharma expressed gratitude towards Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of the semi-high-speed train, aimed at enhancing travel experience between the two significant locations. He noted that the decision fulfills a long-standing demand from local representatives and citizens.

This new addition to the rail network is anticipated to attract more tourists, strengthen religious tourism, and create new employment avenues, especially given the prominence of cultural landmarks in both Khajuraho and Varanasi.

