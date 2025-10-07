Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vishnudutt Sharma, BJP MP from Khajuraho, announced that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new Vande Bharat Express route from Khajuraho to Varanasi. This new train is expected to boost religious tourism and provide employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho, Vishnudutt Sharma, revealed that a Vande Bharat Express train route has been sanctioned between the temple town of Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In his statement, Sharma expressed gratitude towards Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of the semi-high-speed train, aimed at enhancing travel experience between the two significant locations. He noted that the decision fulfills a long-standing demand from local representatives and citizens.

This new addition to the rail network is anticipated to attract more tourists, strengthen religious tourism, and create new employment avenues, especially given the prominence of cultural landmarks in both Khajuraho and Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

