Pluckk Announces New COO to Accelerate Growth Trajectory

In a significant move aimed at scaling its operations, food-tech platform Pluckk has appointed Chayan Mukhopadhyay as the new Chief Operating Officer. Bringing over 15 years of experience, Mukhopadhyay is tasked with leading the company's growth both domestically and internationally.

Mukhopadhyay, an MBA graduate from IIM Bangalore, will oversee existing operations while spearheading expansion into new geographies. The initiative aims to enhance Pluckk's market presence and boost its sourcing and supply chain capabilities across 20 cities.

Supported by Exponentia Ventures, Euro Gulf Investment fund, and Kareena Kapoor, Pluckk currently operates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune, delivering over 2 million products monthly. The company has reported an annualized revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore, underscoring its robust growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)